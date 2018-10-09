Add tequila to create these fall-themed cocktails

Fall may not be the time we normally think of using tequila, but there's never a set time to drink a delicious cocktail.
Nate Blury from The Original Tin Cup joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to teach us how to make three fall-themed cocktails using tequila!
Blood Orange Cinnamon Margareta
- 3 oz G4 Reposado Tequila
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 2 oz fresh blood orange juice
- 1/2 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup (1 cup granulated sugar 1 cup water 4 cinnamon sticks, broken into large pieces bring to boil reduce by ½ strain out into jar, removing cinnamon sticks)
- ½ oz Clockwork Orange
- Cinnamon Sugar Rim (1 part cinnamon, 1 part sugar, 1/2 part kosher salt) For the Simple Syrup
Boston Tea Party
- 1 1⁄2 oz. Blanco tequila, Like G4,
- 1⁄2 oz. fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedge for garnish
- 1 oz. ginger beer
- 3⁄4 oz. brewed iced tea
- 1/3 oz. Earl Grey Syrup. ( 1⁄2 cup sugar 1⁄2 cup water 2 Earl Grey tea bags)
Combine ¾ oz. Earl Grey syrup, the tequila, and lemon juice in an ice-filled shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a original tin cup filled with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and iced tea; garnish with lemon wedge.
Them Apples
- 1.5 ounces G4 Blanco
- 3/4 ounce St. Germain
- 1/2 ounce lemon juice
- Top with hard apple cider
Head to originaltincup.com to get more recipes and to see their merchandise. Use the promo code "FOX17" to get a discount!
1 Comment
AA
FOX17 should not be promoting the use of alcohol.