Add tequila to create these fall-themed cocktails

Fall may not be the time we normally think of using tequila, but there's never a set time to drink a delicious cocktail.

Nate Blury from The Original Tin Cup joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to teach us how to make three fall-themed cocktails using tequila!

Blood Orange Cinnamon Margareta

3 oz G4 Reposado Tequila

1 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz fresh blood orange juice

1/2 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup (1 cup granulated sugar 1 cup water 4 cinnamon sticks, broken into large pieces bring to boil reduce by ½ strain out into jar, removing cinnamon sticks)

½ oz Clockwork Orange

Cinnamon Sugar Rim (1 part cinnamon, 1 part sugar, 1/2 part kosher salt) For the Simple Syrup

Boston Tea Party

1 1⁄2 oz. Blanco tequila, Like G4,

1⁄2 oz. fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedge for garnish

1 oz. ginger beer

3⁄4 oz. brewed iced tea

1/3 oz. Earl Grey Syrup. ( 1⁄2 cup sugar 1⁄2 cup water 2 Earl Grey tea bags)

Combine ¾ oz. Earl Grey syrup, the tequila, and lemon juice in an ice-filled shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a original tin cup filled with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and iced tea; garnish with lemon wedge.

Them Apples

1.5 ounces G4 Blanco

3/4 ounce St. Germain

1/2 ounce lemon juice

Top with hard apple cider

Head to originaltincup.com to get more recipes and to see their merchandise. Use the promo code "FOX17" to get a discount!