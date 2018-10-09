Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

An inside look at law enforcement: GRPD Citizens Academy Week 3, traffic stops from their perspective

Grand Rapids, Mich. --  The Grand Rapids Citizens Police Academy is an inside look at the work of men and women of law enforcement in Grand Rapids. The class is a 10-week course showing how the department operates, how officers do their jobs, and why they take the actions they do.

During week 3, the class learned the dos and don'ts of a traffic stop from both sides of the window.

Participants saw first-hand what officers want drivers to do when they are pulled over and they got to experience the ambiguous dangers of the "routine" traffic stop from the officer's perspective.

