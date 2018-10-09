Bee Brave 5K to raise money for local breast cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Purple is a very powerful color, and West Michigan continues to see a lot of it thanks to those stepping up to fight cancer and neuro-generative diseases. One of those events happening on Saturday is the Bee Brave 5K Run and Walk.

Bee Brave is so much more than a series of events happening throughout the year to raise money for local breast cancer research. Bee Brave has transformed into a community who are passionate about raising breast cancer awareness, supporting those fighting breast cancer, as well as honoring those who beat the disease.

The event is especially unique because everything is local; all of the money raised stays in Grand Rapids, the events are organized by volunteers and supported by local businesses. The money will go directly to breast cancer research at Van Andel Institute.

Bee Brave 5K Run and Walk will take place on Saturday, October 13. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Shagbark Farms, located at 7500 Alaska Avenue Southeast in Caledonia.

For more information or to register, visit purplecommunity.vai.org/bee-brave.