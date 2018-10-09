Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Bovine TB detected in large Alcona County beef cattle herd

Posted 7:33 PM, October 9, 2018

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials say bovine tuberculosis recently was confirmed in a large beef herd in Alcona County.

It’s the 73rd cattle herd to be identified with bovine TB in the state since 1998.

Bovine TB is a bacterial disease that also has infected free-ranging whitetail deer in parts of the northeastern Lower Peninsula.

Cattle in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties must be tested before they are moved off the farm, which can help prevent the illness from spreading.

Assistant State Veterinarian Nancy Barr says farmers in that area should do all they can to prevent deer from having contact with cattle feeding and watering areas.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will host meetings to discuss the latest findings Oct. 29 in Mio and Nov. 1 in Hillman.

