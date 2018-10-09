Consumers Energy working to restore power in Ottawa, Newaygo counties

JENISON, Mich. — The lights were out in parts of Ottawa and Newaygo counties on Tuesday, but utility workers have been making quick progress in restoring power.

Consumers Energy says there were two separate electrical outages in Georgetown Township. One south of Baldwin Street, where a downed wire halted electrical service to 974 customers around 7:24 p.m. Brian Wheeler with Consumers tells FOX 17 what knocked the wire down is unknown, but power was estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The same for the other Ottawa County outage. That one occurred north of Baldwin Street and impacted 74 customers. Wheeler says a faulty underground line caused that outage.

And in Newaygo County – south of Fremont – 87 customers lost electrical service around 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, but it was restored by around 9:55 p.m. That also was caused by a downed electrical line, according to Consumers Energy.