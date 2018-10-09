Family continues search for Kevin Graves amidst theories of cult involvement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWELL, Mich. -- Kevin Graves, a 28-year-old man from Highland Township, Michigan, was last seen at the Electric Forest Music Festival this summer. He's now been missing for more than three months.

Kevins parents gave FOX 17 their thoughts on the most recent theory, that he may have joined a religious group known as Twelve Tribes. The group frequently travels in a unique bus to music festivals recruiting new members.

Kevin's parents, Kathy and Gary, do not believe he is a member of the group. They also say detectives theory that Kevin just walked off isn't like their son.

They're asking if anyone has information to contact the Missing in Michigan Facebook page, as well as your local authorities.