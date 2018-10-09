Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Family continues search for Kevin Graves amidst theories of cult involvement

Posted 4:25 PM, October 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:45PM, October 9, 2018

HOWELL, Mich. -- Kevin Graves, a 28-year-old man from Highland Township, Michigan, was last seen at the Electric Forest Music Festival this summer. He's now been missing for more than three months.

Kevins parents gave FOX 17 their thoughts on the most recent theory, that he may have joined a religious group known as Twelve Tribes. The group frequently travels in a unique bus to music festivals recruiting new members.

Kevin's parents, Kathy and Gary, do not believe he is a member of the group. They also say detectives theory that Kevin just walked off isn't like their son.

They're asking if anyone has information to contact the Missing in Michigan Facebook page, as well as your local authorities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s