Family of woman killed in murder suicide files lawsuit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The family of a woman killed in a murder suicide in 2016 is suing Ottawa County deputies and Grand Valley State University Police for not doing enough to protect her from her ex-boyfriend.

Jeremy Kelley shot and killed Rosemarie Reilly on November 6, 2016 outside a home in the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids. He then shot and killed himself.

According to the lawsuit, Kelley and Reilly had been in romantic relationship until September 2016 while she was a student at Grand Valley State University. Reilly made complaints of stalking and harassment from Kelley to both GVSU Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff and did get a Personal Protection Order filed against him.

Kelley’s father, a police officer in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is also named in the lawsuit. He and the Ottawa County deputies and the GVSU police officers named in the suit all allegedly knew that Kelley legally owned a handgun, but did nothing to protect Reilly despite the complaints.

Kelley had also previously attempted suicide and had also threatened to commit suicide to Reilly and other family members.