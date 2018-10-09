Fix your chronic neck and back pain with Total Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A healthy spine is more than just the basis of good posture, for many it can mean the difference between simply being able to move pain free or not. October is National Spinal Health Month, and Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic has a revolutionary way to care for those suffering from chronic neck and back pain.

The DRX is a True-Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression program. The machine helps patients achieve chronic neck and back pain relief while being non-invasive, not involving drugs, no downtime, and a high treatment success rate.

With the DRX program, people can stop suffering from:

Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs

Weakness in Arms/Legs

Difficulty standing/walking

Hip Pain

Chronic Pain

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Want to check out the DRX and what Total Health is all about? Meet the staff and learn about back pain at their open house, Wednesday, October 10. From 3-6 p.m. enjoy complimentary services like massages, 3D rehabilitation, yoga, prize drawings, and more.

Can't make it to the open house? Call (616)-828-0861 to see if you qualify for non-invasive pain relief. The first 7 callers will get a $54 neck and back pain consultation and examination (a $240 value.)

For more information, visit thchiro.com.