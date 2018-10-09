Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Help make wishes come true at Make-A-Wish fundraiser Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --We are just a few days away from an annual event meant to raise money for children living with critical illnesses.

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser, coming to Grand Rapids this weekend.

Registration for the walk begins Saturday, October 13 at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. It's a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, donors and friends

The goal is to raise $220,000 at the event, to help grant kids wishes to give them strength and help them heal.

So far, more than 9,500 wishes that have already been granted in Michigan, while raising funds for future wishes.

You can also register online.

