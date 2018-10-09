× Homeowner safe after thieves steal jewelry, electronics, medications from home

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect or a group of suspects wanted in connection to a late-night home invasion in St. Joseph County.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police say it happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 68000 block of Edgewaterbeach Road in White Pigeon.

The suspect(s) allegedly broke into the victim’s home and stole medication, jewelry, and electronics and took off.

The homeowner was not injured in the incident. A K9 was brought in to track down the suspects but only found where the getaway car was located.

The suspect(s) are still at large. If you know anything, call police at 269-558-0500.