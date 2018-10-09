Hundreds of videotapes found in home of accused serial rapist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Investigators are calling for women to come forward if they believe they were attacked by a Michigan man who kept a library of videotapes investigators believe show the alleged attacks, according to WNEM.

The suspected serial rapist, 60-year-old Gilbert Conway, was arrested in July and is facing 77 charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping involving six women.

Investigators believe his victims could number in the hundreds.

Investigators said they found hundreds of videotapes in his home on Stanley Street in Flint. They believe the tapes contain images of rapes.

Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said the crimes date back several years.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton asked for and received $20,000 from the county to transfer the taped footage onto DVDs. That footage will then be reviewed for more evidence.

Five hundred of those tapes are in Hi8 format and hundreds more are on VHS.

"In all my years I've never had a case quite like this," Leyton said. "We believe he actually videotapes the sexual assaults while he commits them."

Leyton said that's what they've gathered from the tapes they've been able to watch so far. He expects to find evidence of other sexual assaults when the other tapes are ready to be reviewed.

"We suspect there are dozens, maybe scores, maybe hundreds more victims of this individual," Leyton said.

Leyton said it is hard for victims of sexual assault to come forward.

"Often a woman accusing a man of sexual assault, we've seen this through the Kavanaugh hearing and other incidents, they're often humiliated when they come forward. They suffer horrible consequences. But I'm here to say that in Genesee County we're going to seek justice and try to give each and every victim a voice. And we're going to give each victim their day in court so they know justice has been served," Leyton said.

If you believe you were victimized by Conway you are encouraged to call Flint police at 810-237-6800.