Man dies after being shot in head at Battle Creek park

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man showed up at Bronson Battle Creek Tuesday evening with a gunshot wound to the head and died shortly after. Investigators are searching for who may be responsible.

Around 7 p.m., dispatchers received several calls about shots being fired at Claude Evans Park, officials say. When officers got there, they found blood at the park, and that appears to be where the shooting happened. They also received reports that several people were at the park at the time of the shooting and then left.

The victim has been identified as Khari Davis, 22, from Battle Creek.

So far, no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.