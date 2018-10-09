Man dies after showing up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head

BATTLE CREEK, Mich– Investigators are searching for who may be responsible for a man’s death Tuesday.

Officials say around 7 p.m., a man showed up to Bronson Battle Creek with a gunshot wound to the head and died shortly after.

Around that same time, they say dispatchers received several calls about shots being fired at Claude Evans Park. When officers got there, they found blood at the park, and say that appears to be where the shooting happened. They also received reports that several people were at the park at the time of the shooting, then left.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Khari Davis from Battle Creek.

So far, no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.