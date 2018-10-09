Man visiting from Ohio uses gun to sexually assault Kalamazoo woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A man visiting West Michigan from Ohio is now facing charges after an alleged sexual assault with a weapon.

Police in Kalamazoo say that they responded to reports of a sexual assault around 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Superior Avenue.

The victim stated that she went to the area to meet up with an acquaintance and that's when the suspect threatened the victim with a handgun and sexually assaulted her.

Officers eventually located the suspect, who is from Ohio, but was in town visiting friends.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was arrested and is now facing charges.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.