“Miracle on South Division Street” kicks-off Jewish Theatre 2018-19 season

It's time once again for a trio of productions that make up the 2018-19 season for the Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids.

The season will kick-off with "Miracle on South Division Street," a story about a family who have experienced a miracle, or have they? Director G.M. "Bud" Thompson, and actress Sandy Navis playing the role of Clara, gave a preview of what folks can expect on opening night.

"Miracle on South Division Street" will be performed at Spectrum Theater on October 10,11,13, 14, 17,18, 20, and 21.

All shows start at 8 p.m., with Sunday shows starting at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit jtgr.org or call the box office at (616)-234-3946.