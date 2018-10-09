Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

“Miracle on South Division Street” kicks-off Jewish Theatre 2018-19 season

Posted 11:14 AM, October 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13AM, October 9, 2018

It's time once again for a trio of productions that make up the 2018-19 season for the Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids.

The season will kick-off with "Miracle on South Division Street," a story about a family who have experienced a miracle, or have they? Director G.M. "Bud" Thompson, and actress Sandy Navis playing the role of Clara, gave a preview of what folks can expect on opening night.

"Miracle on South Division Street" will be performed at Spectrum Theater on October 10,11,13, 14, 17,18, 20, and 21.

All shows start at 8 p.m., with Sunday shows starting at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit jtgr.org or call the box office at (616)-234-3946.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s