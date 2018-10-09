Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Today is the last day to register for the November election.

The City Clerk's Office in Grand Rapids has extended hours to make things easier, and tonight they'll be open until 7. People can also fill out an absentee ballot.

Register to vote at any Secretary of State office, or go to the County Clerk's Office.

The midterm election is on November 6.

2. The Grand Rapids Griffins will be on home ice for the first time on Friday.

On opening night, the first 5,000 fans will get a Griffins magnet schedule for the 2018-19 season. On top of that, the Van Andel is hosting a post-game open skate.

There will also be $2 beer and hot dogs while supplies last.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

3. Lake Michigan might not have salt, but it has a gator!

Police found the reptile taking a dip in Northern Illinois. The 4-foot gator was taken the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest.

Initial reports said the animal was a caiman, which is very similar to an alligator, but DNA results showed that it was in fact an American Alligator.

4. Facebook wants to put a camera in your home. The social media giant launched its first electronic device called, "Portal."

It has a screen and camera, and is meant to make video calls easier and more intuitive. The camera uses artificial intelligence to automatically pan and zoom as people move around during calls so you don't have to hold the phone up to your face.

The Portal will feature two different screen sizes, and will go on sale in early November, for about $200-$350.

Facebook says users can turn the microphone and camera off, and that it does't listen to users or keep any content of video calls. All calls are also encrypted for security.

5. Pizza Hut has dinner and dessert taken care of. The company is teaming up with Cinnabon to make treats available at Pizza Hut locations across the country.

The menu includes a 10 piece of mini cinnamon rolls, for $6. They're topped with the brand's signature cream cheese frosting.

Can't make it to the restaurant? The rolls can be delivered warm to your front door.