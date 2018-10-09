Ottawa County woman wins $2 million in lottery

LANSING, Mich. – An Ottawa County woman is now a millionaire after winning the Michigan Lottery Super Raffle.

The woman chose to remain anonymous. A lottery spokesperson says that the winning ticket was bought at Bricks, at 862 44th Street in Grandville. The drawing was October 3rd.

“I was playing the Spin-To-Win game when I saw an ad for the Super Raffle game,” said the 35-year-old winner in a press release. “I normally play a few instant games here and there, but when I read the ad I decided I’d buy a ticket.

The woman told the lottery that she plans to pay bills and pay their children’s education.

The lottery says the woman chose to receive the prize as a 30-year-annuity totaling $2 million instead of the lump sum payment of $1.3 million.

The Super Raffle awards a top prize of $4 million and two $2 million prizes, and hundreds of others. Players can scan their tickets using the Michigan Lottery app or at a Lottery retailer to see if you are a winner.