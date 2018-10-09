Suspect in Meijer peeping-tom incident charged as Habitual Offender

HOLLAND, Mich. — The 18-year-old man suspected of trying to take cellphone images of a woman in a bathroom stall at a Meijer store now stands formally charged.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Jarrid Percy-LaHaie of Holland Township was arraigned Tuesday in 58th District Court on two counts:

Surveilling an Unclothed Person

Habitual Offender – 3rd Offense

Percy-LaHaie has been in the Ottawa County Jail since his October 5th arrest on an Invasion of Privacy complaint. Police say in a news release the suspect fled when store management made contact with him. He was arrested that same evening. The Meijer store is located at 3320 West Shore Drive.

The alleged victim – who didn’t provide her name – told FOX 17 last Friday she “feels ashamed and embarrassed” about the incident – and now she’s scared to use public restrooms in the future.

The Sheriff’s Office says Percy-LaHaie’s bond was set by the judge at $75,000 cash-surety.

Anyone with more information about the case should contact Silent Observer at: 1-877-88-SILENT, or submit tips electronically through MOSOTIPS.com .