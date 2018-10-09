Top Division 2 teams meet in Anchor-Bone Classic Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Third ranked Ferris State and second ranked Grand Valley State will once again play for the Anchor-bone trophy and like so many times in the past, this one will be about that prize and a lot more.

The winner of this one will get a huge a leg up in the GLIAC race as well as regional seeding for the playoffs.

"What this game represents is you've got two six and oh clubs" 9th year GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said. "It has massive conference championship implications and it has really big regional ranking implications."

The schools met in the postseason in 2015 and 2016 and it would hard to imagines them not seeing each other again this November.

"The game is always just more competitive just because I think we always bring elite talent to the field" GVSU quarterback Bart Williams said. "Whether there's a trophy attached to it or not, that always seems to be one of the closest games of the year. So we definitely want to win the game. I don't think it's about the trophy. It's about what position you put yourself in, in terms of goals you have as a team."

Saturday night's game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Grand Valley State's Lubbers Stadium,