West Catholic, Grand Rapids Catholic Central to the decide the OK Blue title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- West Catholic has won 5 straight division 5 state championship, Grand Rapids Catholic Central has won 2 straight division 4 titles. the rivals meet Friday to once again decide the OK Blue title.

"Over the years Catholic has had some great teams West has had some great teams" Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster said. "But at the same exact time there have not been a lot of those years so it is a really cool thing to be apart of for the kids and the coaches so it is pretty awesome."

West Catholic has won 3 consecutive games after a 1-3 start to the season. The Falcons credit improved play from quarterback Spencer Zobro as well as on the offensive line.

"I'm really proud of the way we compete each game that has improved" senior right tackle Alex Mileski said. "We can still improve but it is competing every single play and doing our best."

Friday's game will be one of many featured on the Blitz which starts at 10:30 p.m. Friday night on FOX 17.