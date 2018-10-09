Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Winston picks Michigan State

MUSEKGON, Mich -- Muskegon senior guard Alyza Winston verbally committed to Michigan State for basketball last Thursday.

"I was going to commit a month ago but I have been going through the recruiting process for four years so I just wanted to get it over with" Winston said Thursday at ceremony in Muskegon.  "I took more time to really think about it and analyze the schools,  I felt like now was the right time, I am ready to be able to say I'm an MSU commit."

Winston chose the Spartans among 34 division 1 offers, Rutgers, West Virginia and Kentucky were also in her final four.

The Big Reds, led by Winston, figure to have one of the best teams in the state this winter.

