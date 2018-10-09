Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Woodland Mall holding first-ever Fall Festival

Posted 11:55 AM, October 9, 2018

Shopping local couldn't be more fun, and now that it's fall there are plenty of craft fairs and festivals to go to. One of those to check out is the Fall Festival at Woodland Mall happening this Saturday.

In addition to great deals on fall decor at their retail stores, there will be a petting zoo on the Plaza, live music from Lana Chalfoun, face painting, free kids crafts, and handcrafters selling handmade goods!

The Fall Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more at shopwoodlandmall.com.

