× Zeeland East, Zeeland West ready for rivalry week

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland West and Zeeland East have both clinched a spot in the playoffs, but when they meet in Week 8, the conference title is on the line.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dux are riding a six-game win streak and hoping to repeat history after they beat the Chix last year in the playoffs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chix, meanwhile, are looking for redemption and repeating their regular season win from 2017.