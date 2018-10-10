A lot of heart in Hart: affordable-housing complex opens in Oceana Co.

HART, Mich. — Residents began moving into a new 24-unit apartment complex in Hart on Wednesday morning – and they got a special welcome gift as they entered their new homes.

A news release from Tenacity Media says UnitedHealthcare donated welcome baskets filled with household products and healthy foods. It was part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of Woodland Place. The affordable-housing community comes with supportive housing for people with special needs, survivors of domestic violence and those struggling with homelessness. There also was a dedication ceremony to name the Woodland Place Community Building, 609 S. Water Street, in honor of the late Ron May, a local affordable-housing advocate who helped paved the way for the project.

UnitedHealthcare was the largest investor, providing $3.7 million through a partnership with Cinnaire and Minnesota Equity Fund toward the $4.2 million housing community. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHA) kicked in a low-income housing tax credit for construction.

Woodland Place includes features a mix of one- , two- and three-bedroom apartments. Twelve units are reserved for permanent supportive housing. Oceana Home Partnership (OHP) is coordinating on-site supportive services.

UnitedHealthcare has invested $35 million in Michigan to build four affordable-housing communities.