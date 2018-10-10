Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in week 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Mona Shores and Muskegon are meeting as the top two ranked teams in the Blitz poll for the second straight season.

The Sailors and Big Reds will decide the OK Black conference championship Friday at historic Hackley Stadium.

Shores escaped a scare from Jenison last week winning 49-42 and it feels confident heading into its annual showdown with Muskegon.

"We just have to stick to what we know and stick to what we do" senior Mona Shores senior linebacker Jacob Wahlberg said. "We know who they are, every year we have played them every year it is nothing new it is what we are used to, we know what we have to do to prepare for that game."

While the last four weeks have come easy, The Big Reds can draw on some early success against quality opponents. Muskegon beat Warren DeLaSalle, Detroit King and East Grand Rapids the first three weeks of the season.

"The first 3 games prepared us for a game like this" Muskeogn senior linebacker Ali'Vonta Wallace said. "Dequan Finn was a tough opponent for me to chase down, Peny Boone was a big back so those type of guys prepare us for games like this."

Zeeland East (6-1) meets Zeeland West in the Blitz Battle with the winner taking the OK Green championship.

Last season the Chix beat the Dux in week 9 to win the conference title, West turned the tables on East the next week in the 1st round of the playoffs.

Other games we are planning to send a camera to Friday include:

West Catholic (4-3) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-1)

Allendale (3-4) at Spring Lake (5-2)

East Grand Rapids (5-2) at Grand Rapids Christian (5-2)

South Christian (4-3) at Thornapple Kellogg (5-2)

Wayland (4-3) at Hamilton (2-5)

Unity Christian (6-1) at Byron Center (2-5)

Holland Christian (4-3) at Holland (2-5)

Hudsonville (5-2) at East Kentwood (6-1)

Grandville (3-4) at Rockford (4-3)

Caledonia (2-5) at Northview (5-2)

Greenville (2-5) at Forest Hills Northern (4-3)

Godwin Heights (4-3) vs. NorthPointe Christian (3-4) at Comstock Park

Reeths-Puffer (4-3) at Kenowa Hills (2-5)

Montague (6-1) at Ravenna (4-3)

Lake City (7-0) at Kent City (7-0)

Portage Central (5-2) at Mattawan (5-2)

Plainwell (5-2) at Paw Paw (5-2)

Constantine (6-1) at Kalamazoo United (7-0)

Saugatuck (6-1) at Lawton (3-4)

