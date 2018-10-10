Be the first to see “Expedition: Dinosaur” at GRPM’s opening party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a little one obsessed with dinosaurs? A special treat awaits for them and the whole family at the Grand Rapids Public Museum with their latest exhibit, Expedition: Dinosaur.

At the exhibit visitors can become paleontologists as they step into the world of Mesozoic-era of dinosaurs, along with seeing life-sized and lifelike animatronic dinosaurs.

GRPM is hosting a special opening party to give visitors first access to the exhibit, along with a bunch of dinosaur-themed activities. The party will take over all three floors of the museum, with live animatronic dinosaurs roaming around the building. Activities include cracking geodes, a fossil dig, dinosaur arts and crafts, live animals from Blandford Nature Center, photo ops with the dinosaurs, and so much more.

Expedition: Dinosaur will have its opening party on Saturday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $13 for children, $10 for member adults and $5 for member children.

To purchase tickets for the party, or more information on upcoming exhibits, visit grpm.org.