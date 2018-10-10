LANSING, Mich. - This week's Excellence in Education winner is Kristen Schwartzenberger of Saline Middle School.
Excellence in Education – Kristen Schwartzenberger
-
Excellence in Education – Adam Vallus
-
Excellence in Education – Brian Bearss
-
Educator of the Year – Kerri Moccio
-
Kent County unveils new interactive recycling exhibit
-
Michigan school replaces homecoming queen title
-
-
Trump to revoke Obama policy using race in school admissions
-
Grab your sewing kits! QuiltWeek is happening Aug. 22-25
-
Online petition calling for LeBron James to replace Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education
-
Montcalm County clerk accused of stealing sunglasses at bar
-
Report: DeVos considering allowing states to use federal funds to buy guns
-
-
Law students told Kavanaugh favored female clerks ‘with a certain look’, report says
-
Grand Rapids Public Schools gives Kent ISD control of special education program
-
Grand Rapids community market, education center reopens