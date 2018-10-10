× Exhibit comes to GR to educate teens on distracted driving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour is coming to Grand Rapids to help educate teens on the dangers of distracted driving.

The tour uses a simulator that will let you experience the potential dangers of texting while driving or driving intoxicated, all from a controlled environment.

You can attend the conference for free on Wednesday, October 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Celebration Cinema North in the Back Parking Lot Near IMAX at 2121 Celebration Dr. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525.

UNITE says nearly a third of fatal crashes involve alcohol-impaired drivers and that a person is injured by a drunk driver every two minutes. The organization also recognizes cell phone use as one of the most prominent driving distractions.

According to UNITE, drivers under the age of 20 have the highest risk of being involved in a deadly crash caused by distracted driving, with a lack of experience playing a role if they were to become distracted.