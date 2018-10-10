Fire destroys garage in Georgetown Twp.; no one injured

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire did extensive damage to a garage in Georgetown Township on Wednesday night, but no one was injured. The garage is attached to a house.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says crews from the township Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:34 p.m., and everyone had gotten out of the house safely. But the garage fire was well-involved. Investigators did not say how extensive damage was to the house.

The location is 1300 Astro Court, which is south of Taylor Street and west of 12th Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s conducting an investigation in conjunction with the Georgetown Township Fire Department and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigations Unit.