Mom wanted for shoplifting with her children, trying to run over store employee

LOWELL, Mich. -- The search is on this morning for a West Michigan mother accused of stealing from an area store and then trying to run over the store employee who caught her in the act.

Police in Lowell say this is the second time the woman has been caught stealing from the store, which police have not elaborated on where exactly this was.

When confronted by store employees, the suspect allegedly ran out of the store with her two toddlers.

She nearly ran over a store employee who presumably was trying to stop her. Police believe the suspect was last seen driving a tan or pewter colored Buick four door car, possibly a Regal.

If you know anything about this, contact Lowell Police Department.