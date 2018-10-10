Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A local coffee house is expanding outside of Grand Rapids for the first time. Madcap Coffee is planning on opening a location in downtown Detroit.

Madcap hasn't announced the specific location, but they say it will be near the city center.

Officials say the new coffee shop will be designed to keep up with the fast pace of the city, while also giving visitors an area to sit and enjoy their coffee.

There's also no exact word on an opening date. This past July marked 10 years since Madcap first opened in downtown Grand Rapids.

2. Experience Grand Rapids just announced the dates for this year's Cocktail Week GR. The 4th annual event will run for 12 days, from November 7-18.

During that time, distilleries and restaurants will offer Michigan-made cocktails and feature special food pairings. The list of participating restaurants hasn't been announced yet.

Cocktail week will also coincide with the International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival in Grand Rapids.

3. One of our communities needs updated park signs, and you have a chance to submit your ideas.

The Parks and Recreation Department in Grand Rapids will take submissions through November 6. They'll choose the finalists, and then the public will be able to vote for their favorites on Facebook.

The winner will get up to $1,000 to work with a professional, to put together the final product.

To submit your ideas, go to grandrapidsmi.gov.

4. A pooch who was the last dog left after a big adoption event, finally has a forever home.

Chevy is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix. He was the last pup left at the Ionia County Animal Shelter; no one adopted him during the Empty The Shelters event over the weekend.

Volunteers say he's shy, and quietly stayed int he back of his kennel, so he may have gone unnoticed.

However after posting about him on Facebook, this shy guy found a loving family.

5. Hasbro is rolling out a new line of games, and they're parodies of the classic ones.

The names of the new versions give people a good idea of what they're about and may bring back memories. They are:

The parody games are now available exclusively at Target Stores and on Target's website. They cost $20 each.