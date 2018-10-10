National tour of “Finding Neverland”now playing at DeVos Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a magical evening of entertainment? Follow the second star on the right and straight to DeVos Performance Hall, where theater-goers can see the national tour of "Finding Neverland."

The musical tells the tale of the man behind the classic story of Peter Pan. Lead actors Jeff Sullivan and Ruby Gibbs talk about their experience on the tour, and what the audience can expect from this performance.

Finding Neverland will be performed at the following dates and times:

October 10 & 11, 7:30 p.m.

October 12, 8 p.m.

October 13, 2 and 8 p.m.

October 14, 1 and 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or to learn more information, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.