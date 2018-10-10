No charges in attack at nursing home; suspect has dementia

Hurricane Tracker – Michael hits Florida panhandle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — No charges will be filed in the death of a man who was attacked at a Grand Rapids nursing home by his roommate.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker says a man who threw the punch in January has dementia and can’t be held responsible for the death of 81-year-old Dan McBrian. He died in July from complications of a broken jaw. The medical examiner called it a homicide.

Becker says the 61-year-old man who punched McBrian also shows early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. He says it “would not serve any purpose” to file charges.

McBrian’s daughter, Brenda Hayes, says her father was in a wheelchair when he was attacked. She says the punch knocked false teeth out of his mouth.

