GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A major road construction project may finally be finished Wednesday as the ramp from Plainfield Avenue to westbound I-96 is expected to open.

The ramp has been closed since July as westbound I-96 was reconstructed. The highway reopened just after Labor Day, but the ramp had remained closed. Work had slowed on the project due to a labor dispute between contractors and construction workers.

The exact time of the reopening is not known.