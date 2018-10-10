Police: ATV and crossbow stolen from southern Michigan monastery

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for breaking into a storage barn at an area monastery and stealing an ATV and crossbow.

The theft happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. on October 3rd and 8:00 a.m. on October 4th at St. Gregory’s Abbey Monastery. A Michigan State Police trooper from the White Pigeon post says someone force their way into the locked barn and stole a late-model Suzuki utility quad, which was green, and a crossbow. They believe the ATV was driven east on Abbey Road at about 1:30 a.m. on October 4th.

Anyone with information about the theft should call MSP in Marshall at 269-558-0500.