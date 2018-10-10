× Police investigate fatal head-on crash in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a head-on crash in Richland Township on Wednesday night claimed the alleged at-fault drivers’ life.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Sprinkle Road, near E FG Avenue. No names have been released yet.

The Sheriff’s Office says its preliminary investigation shows a black Honda Prelude was heading northbound on Sprinkle, when the driver tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing area. That resulted in a head-on collision with a white Buick Rendezvous, which was traveling in the southbound lane.

Police say the driver of the Honda was declared dead at the scene, and the driver of the Buick was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation continues, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at

269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online .