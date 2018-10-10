River Bank Run gets new title sponsor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The 42nd annual River Bank Run has a new title sponsor.

Amway will be the title sponsor for the largest 25k race in the country, after 41 years of Fifth Third Bank and Old Kent Bank leading the way. David Madiol of Amway will now serve as race director.

Fifth Third Bank will still be a corporate sponsor of the race and Spectrum Health will continue as the official health care partner.

The 42nd Annual Amway River Bank Run is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 in downtown Grand Rapids. The race will also feature a 5k run and walk, a 10k race, a 25k handcycle race and a 25k wheelchair race.

