CALEDONIA, Mich -- Caledonia scored early in the 1st half and Rockford early in the 2nd half as the soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie in the OK Red season finale Wednesday.

With the tie, Caledonia shares the OK Red conference championship with Grand Haven which beat Hudsonville 4-0 on Wednesday. Both the Fighting Scots and Buccaneers were 8-2-2 in conference play this season.