Sparta councilman accused of soliciting teen for sex expected in court

Posted 6:56 AM, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:07AM, October 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan councilman accused of trying to meet up with a young girl for sex, is expected in court.

Sparta Village councilmen Ryan Hayes will be appear in court in Kent County Wednesday morning.

Investigators tell FOX 17 that Hayes was texting and planning to have sex with a person he thought was a 14 year old girl.

That person was actually an undercover police officer.

At Monday night's meeting, officials said they cannot remove him from office because of the criminal charges.

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

