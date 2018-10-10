Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Traffic signal designed to protect pedestrians now up in downtown GR

Posted 7:21 AM, October 10, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There's a new safeguard for pedestrians going into effect this week.

The traffic signal, called a pedestrian hybrid beacon, goes up Michigan Street near Baynton Avenue along the Medical Mile in downtown Grand Rapids.

Pedestrians can now push a call button when they want to cross Michigan Street. When traffic is clear, the sign will audibly say, "walk."

There is also a red light designed to bring traffic to a complete stop before allowing people to cross.

Grand Rapids City Officials have not specified whether they plan to add more throughout the city.

