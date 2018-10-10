West Michigan Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Michael aftermath

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several Red Cross volunteers from West Michigan are heading down South to help with Hurricane Michael relief efforts. The devastating storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon at Mexico Beach near Panama City.

The Red Cross says it’s crucial to be there as soon as possible.

“We have several volunteers who are driving emergency response vehicles, that take resources to those impacted areas. Which includes evacuation shelters and helping those trapped in their home,” says Tiffany Page, executive director for American Red Cross of West Michigan.

They will canvass neighborhoods looking for storm survivors and passing out clean-up kits.

The Humane Society of West Michigan says it’s ready for animals who may be left homeless by Michael.

“We are open to shelters who need us to bring their sheltered animals to us. Thereby creating space in their shelters for those animals displaced so sadly,” says Trudy Ender, executive director for the Humane Society of West Michigan. “It’s really devastating for humans and animals alike.”

Local groups say it’s during devastating emergencies like hurricane Michael that it’s most important to step in and help.

The Red Cross also has additional volunteers on standby, ready to go at a moment’s notice and say they’re in need of more. With sources being spread, they’d like more people to sign up in case any help is needed in Michigan. You can find more information about that on their website.