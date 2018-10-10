× Woman charged with Intoxicated Driving in death of 5-year-old

ALLEGAN, Mich. – A woman has been charged in the death of a five-year-old child who was hit by a vehicle in July.

Amber Collige is charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death in the incident that happened on July 6 in the Windsor Woods Mobile Home Village. Blake Huffman was riding his bike when he was killed.

Police reports say that Collige admitted to police in August that she had “smoked half a bowl” of marijuana on the morning of July 6. She went to work at Jimmy John’s at 4:00 p.m. She told police that she used marijuana on a daily basis, but did not have a Michigan Medical Marijuana card.

Collige says in the police reports that she had gotten lost in the mobile home park before making her delivery. She said she had just made her delivery and drove around a parked vehicle when she hit the boy. The investigation shows that Collige was likely going about 30 miles per hour when the crash occurred and the speed limit in the park is 15 mph.