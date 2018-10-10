Hurricane Tracker – Michael to hit Florida panhandle Wednesday

Woman’s ’emotional support’ squirrel gets her removed from Frontier flight

Posted 1:10 PM, October 10, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. – Frontier Airlines said a woman had to be escorted off a flight bound for Cleveland Tuesday night due to a squirrel.

Frontier said a passenger boarded Flight 1612 in Orlando, saying the squirrel was an emotional support animal. The airline said the passenger noted in her reservation that she was bringing an emotional support animal, but it was not indicated the animal was a squirrel.

Frontier said “rodents, including squirrels are not allowed” on its flights.

The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to get off the plane.

The airline said when she refused, Orlando police were called and requested everyone be deplaned so they could deal with the passenger.

Police eventually escorted her off the plane and took her to the main terminal.

The flight was rescheduled to depart for Cleveland later Tuesday evening.

