$10k in stolen goods recovered in home invasions across West Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff says deputies and detectives arrested a 38-year-old Grand Rapids suspected in multiple home invasions in Holland and Park Township.

The thefts were believed to have been made last weekend, between October 5 and October 7. One of the victims called the sheriff after seeing one of their stolen items for sale on Craigslist.com.

The suspect was found on U.S. 31 near 24th Street in Holland. He was taken into custody without incident and detectives say he was in possession of several of the stolen items. The suspect then led deputies to another location in Allegan County where more stolen items were recovered.

Detectives think the suspect may be involved in other robberies as well. More suspects may also be named at later times. So far, deputies have recovered about $10,000 worth of stolen property.

The suspect will be identified after his arraignment. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer.