$10k in stolen goods recovered in home invasions across West Michigan

Posted 3:52 PM, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 06:11AM, October 12, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff says deputies and detectives arrested a 38-year-old Grand Rapids suspected in multiple home invasions in Holland and Park Township.

The thefts were believed to have been made last weekend, between October 5 and October 7. One of the victims called the sheriff after seeing one of their stolen items for sale on Craigslist.com.

The suspect was found on U.S. 31 near 24th Street in Holland. He was taken into custody without incident and detectives say he was in possession of several of the stolen items.  The suspect then led deputies to another location in Allegan County where more stolen items were recovered.

Detectives think the suspect may be involved in other robberies as well.  More suspects may also be named at later times.  So far, deputies have recovered about $10,000 worth of stolen property.

The suspect will be identified after his arraignment. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s