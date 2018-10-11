× Amway names Milind Pant its Chief Executive Officer

ADA, Mich. — Amway is adding a new position to its executive structure, and has named former Pizza Hut International president Milind Pant to fill that role as Chief Executive Officer.

Amway – an $8.6 billion direct-selling firm – says in a news release that Pant will report directly to, and hold a seat on, Amway’s Board of Directors beginning January 2, 2019. His former company, Pizza Hut, is run by Fortune 500 corporation Yum! Brands. Before his stint with that company, Pant spent 14 years with Unilever, and held executive positions such as Vice President of Foods for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. Milind and his wife, Amrita, live in Dallas.

Amway Chairman Steve Van Andel says in a news release, “Milind brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to help lead Amway to even greater heights.

“We’re confident his leadership and strong track record of driving growth and transformational change will go far in advancing Amway’s focus on empowering entrepreneurs and meeting customer needs with exclusive and innovative products.”

Milind led Pizza Hut during its growth in foreign markets such as Asia, India and Europe, and its “advancement of e-commerce and digital strategies”, according to the news release.

Amway has been a family-owned and family-run business since being founded in 1959 by Jay Van Andel and Richard DeVos, and will continue to be. Steve Van Andel and Doug DeVos have co-led Amway in recent years. DeVos became its president in 2002. Van Andel has been chair since 1995. Both will move to Amway’s Board of Directors where they will serve as co-chairs. Van Andel announced in July 2017 that he would be retiring at the end of 2018. Milind will oversee overall management and leadership of the business.

“The Van Andel and DeVos families remain committed to building on our fathers’ legacy of bringing to all people an opportunity to have a business of their own,” DeVos says. “Given Amway’s strong foundation and leadership in the industry, we’ve never been more confident in the business’ future and we’re excited to welcome Milind to the Amway family.”