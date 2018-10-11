Artists Creating Together holding monthly open studio for people of all abilities

Storm Tracker – Michael moves through Southeast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Artists Creating Together (ACT) is helping students of all ages and abilities create art.

ACT's Open Studio takes place on the second Wednesday of every month from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The theme for October is Robert Rauschenburg inspired, so participants will create collages using magazines, solid and patterned construction paper.

Open Studio takes place at the ACT studio at 1140 Monroe Ave NW, Suite 4101, in Grand Rapids.

It costs $10 to participate, though parents are guardians get in for free.

The Open Studio is open to students of all ages with and without disabilities.

