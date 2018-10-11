Authorities: Body found in sunken car in Michigan quarry

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a body that appeared to be in the water for a long period of time has been found inside a sunken car in a southeastern Michigan quarry.

The Monroe News reports the body was found Wednesday in the Monroe-area quarry that’s known as Lake Monroe following a tip from a scuba diver who spotted a vehicle in the water.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office says the body was that of a male, but the age and identity weren’t immediately known. An autopsy was planned.

An SUV that was reportedly stolen in Monroe also was found in the quarry on Wednesday, but the discoveries weren’t believed to be connected.