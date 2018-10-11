Ballet with a frightening twist; GR Ballet presents “Spooktacular”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company presents "Spooktacular," a show featuring delicate ballet dancing with a frightening twist.

"Spooktacular" is about two sisters going to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. However when the older sister refuses to let the younger tag along, the little one goes on a mischievous adventure to get her candy. Along the way she encounters mummies, witches, and other creatures that go bump in the night.

Families that come to the show are encouraged to come in costume.

"Spooktacular" will be performed at Peter Martin Wege Theatre on the following dates and times:

Friday, October 26, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 27, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 28, 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets, or see a lineup of upcoming performances, visit grballet.com.