Celebrate the flavors of fall at Founders’ Harvest Party

Posted 12:00 PM, October 11, 2018, by

Founders wants to share their favorite fall flavors with the community, that's why they're hosting a Harvest Party on Saturday, October 13.

The Harvest Party will serve as a tribute to American Hops, with their Harvest Ale being the highlight brew for sale.  They'll also be serving KBS, Blushing Monk, CBS, MF Donkey Stout, and many more.

As far as food options, they'll be grilling on the patio serving up specialty items like their original brat burger.

There will also be live music by Ghost-Note, Mark Lavengood, and El Brandino throughout the evening.

The cover charge is $10, which includes entry to Founders, class one pour, a sticker, and a commemorative glass.

The party is from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday. Ages 21 and older are allowed to come to this event.

For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com.

