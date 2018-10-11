Delivery driver assaulted and robbed during Walgreens drop-off

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A delivery driver was attacked and robbed Thursday morning while delivering to a Walgreens store in Benton Township.

It happened around 9:39 a.m. Thursday at the store at 875 E. Napier Ave.

According to the Benton Township Police Department, a delivery driver for an unnamed pharmaceutical company was attacked as was preparing to take medications into the Walgreens.

He said he was hit in the head and legs with baseball bats by two men. They then took an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs and ran.

The suspects are described as two black men who were both wearing dark clothing, white bandannas at the time of the robbery. They were last seen heading west on E. Napier Avenue in a green Toyota SUV.

The victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers (574) 288-STOP.